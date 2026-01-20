Priyanka Chopra's Brother Became Collateral Damage To Her Success, Says Mother Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, who often shares details from her children's younger days, said her son Siddharth became "collateral damage" to her daughter's success. Looking back at the old days, Madhu shared how she struck a balance between her professional and personal lives. She also revealed how Priyanka's brother was often left alone and "grew up on his own."

"Siddharth was the collateral damage to all of Priyanka's success because their dad (Dr. Ashok Chopra) was working, I was with Priyanka, and he just grew up on his own. He was a teenager at that time. He, I think, was collateral damage for me," Madhu Chopra said on the Something Bigger show.

An emotional Madhu Chopra shared, "When I think about it, these are certain things that you had to deal with."

Talking about Siddharth—who got married in 2024—Madhu added, "I see him struggling every day, and I feel that, okay, God has blessed you, so just count your blessings one by one, and it will surprise you what the Lord has done. I count my blessings every day. I have two great kids who love me and care for me."

Priyanka Chopra's late father, Ashok Chopra, and mother, Madhu Chopra, both served as doctors in the Indian Army.

Talking about how Priyanka and her brother are different, Madhu said her daughter had imbibed the work ethic from her. "I am an early riser. I wake up at 5:30 a.m. and start my day. My son is not such an early riser, but he is still up by 8:30 a.m. Priyanka, depending on the kind of work she is doing, will be up at 4 a.m. also if needed," she said.

Earlier, on Dr. Stuti Khare Shukla's YouTube channel, Madhu had spoken about how she managed Priyanka's career, her medical practice, and other household duties while always trying to maintain a balance between her personal and professional lives. "When I was with them (the children), it was 100 percent children's time. That was really good. I think that's how they could imbibe the work ethic also—that you have to work hard if you want to achieve something and also give time to yourself, your family, and your life," she said.