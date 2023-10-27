Pics From Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth's Date Night

Aditi Rao Hydari pictured with Siddharth.

Aditi Rao Hydari and boyfriend Siddharth were pictured in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The stars happily posed for the paparazzi stationed in Bandra. Aditi was pretty as ever in a black jumpsuit, while Siddharth complemented her in a pair of denims and a blue shirt. Aditi and Siddharth co-starred in the 2021 romantic action film Maha Samudram. Rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds last year after Aditi wished Siddharth on his birthday. They are frequently pictured together.

See photos of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth here:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made it red carpet official at a L'Oreal event in Mumbai earlier this month. Here's a video from the moment.

Both Aditi and Siddharth frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles. They frequently trend for their Instagram exchanges as well. See some of the posts together here:

Earlier this year, a video of them dancing to Tum Tum went crazy viral. Take a look:

Aditi Rao Hydari has had a super busy year. She starred in the critically-acclaimed Jubilee this year. She also features in Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Siddarth Jadhav. She was seen in the web-series Taj: Divided by Blood. Other than that, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, co-starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Aditi is a star of films like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani, to name a few.

Siddharth has starred in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films in a career spanning decades. He is best-known for his performances in films like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Rang De Basanti, Bommarillu, Striker and Anaganaga O Dheerudu, to name a few.