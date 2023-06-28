Aditi Rao Hydari Needed Just An Emoji Or Two To Comment On Siddharth's Pics

Siddharth posted the image. (Courtesy: Siddharth)

South superstar Siddharth treated his fans to new dishy pictures of himself. The actor captioned it, "Desert has been served. Low res and proud." Siddharth posted two images of himself. In the first picture he posed for the camera. The second one is a close-up shot where the actor is looking away. Siddharth's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari posted two emojis on the picture. One is a fire emoji while the second one is a love emoji. Siddharth has not specified whether he meant "dessert" or he wished to point out the "desert" colours on his shirt. The rumoured couple post emojis on each other's Instagram pictures and videos though they haven't spoken about their relationship in public yet. Siddharth's pictures also garnered comments from the Instagram family. One wrote, "Not just dessert, it's a whole meal." Another user wrote, "He looks like a painting."

See Siddharth's post here:

Earlier this month, Siddharth and Aditi were pictured with veteran actor Bina Kak. Sharing the post on Instagram, Bina captioned it, "Happiest when the children visit me at home." Commenting on the post, Deanne Panday wrote, "Such happy photos."

Take a look at the post here:

A few months back, Siddharth and Aditi set couple goals in their Tum Tum dance reel video, which was an instant hit on the internet. Recently, Aditi was asked to pose with Siddarth by a paparazzo at the airport as they came together. As Siddharth walked into the airport without waiting for pictures, Aditi jokingly said, "Not possible." Aditi and Siddharth co-starred in the 2021 romantic-action film Maha Samudram. On the work front, Aditi will be next seen in Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Siddhartha Jadhav and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, co-starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheik.