Cannes 2023: Siddharth's Comment On Rumoured Girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari's Post Sums Up Everyone's Reaction

Aditi Rao Hydari stepped out in the French Riviera and she did it in style. She wore a blue Oscar de la Renta outfit for her day out. She captioned the post, "Nice to meet you again Cannes #walkyourworth #cannes2023." In the comments section, Aditi's rumoured boyfriend and actor Siddharth commented "Oh my" along with heart-eye and fire emojis. Sharing more stunning pictures of her OOTD, Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "The colour is called Duck egg blue. Happy to be back with my L'Oreal Paris family#WalkYourWorth, #cannes2023."

See the pictures of Aditi Rao Hydari's OOTD here:

Aditi and Siddharth co-starred in the 2021 romantic action film Maha Samudram. They frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles. See some of the posts here:

Aditi Rao Hydari has a super busy schedule ahead. She will next be seen in Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Siddarth Jadhav. She featured in the hit series Jubilee. She was also seen in the web-series Taj: Divided by Blood. Other than that, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, co-starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Aditi is a star of films like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani, to name a few.

Siddharth has starred in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films in a career spanning decades. He is best-known for his performances in films like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Rang De Basanti, Bommarillu, Striker and Anaganaga O Dheerudu, to name a few.