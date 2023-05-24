Cannes 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari Stepped Straight Out Of A Fairytale - Right Into Our Hearts

Aditi Rao Hydari in Cannes.(courtesy: aditiraohydari)

Cinderella, is that you? Aditi Rao Hydari stepped out in the French Riviera, looking like an absolute dream in a sky blue Oscar de la Renta outfit on Wednesday. She posted pictures of her OOTD on Instagram and we love it. She matched the hues of her blue dress to pristine whites of Katmaconie footwear. A dash of bling was added with Tuula Jewellery. Aditi Rao Hydari, who is representing the brand L'Oreal Paris at the Cannes Film Festival, simply captioned the post, "Nice to meet you again Cannes #walkyourworth, #cannes2023."

This is what Aditi Rao Hydari posted from Cannes:

Aditi Rao Hydari made her big Cannes debut with a standout white saree by Sabyasachi last year. She wrote: "My ammaamma would be proud. Simplicity and tradition in my favourite."

Here's a reminder for those who require one:

Last year, off the red carpet, she was stunning too but the white saree and this Sabyasachi outfit will be our forever favourite. "With my heart set in India my dreams take flight across the world," she wrote.

Aditi Rao Hydari has a super busy schedule ahead. She will next be seen in Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Siddarth Jadhav. She recently starred in the smash hit Jubilee. She was also seen in the web-series Taj: Divided by Blood. Other than that, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, co-starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Aditi is a star of films like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani, to name a few.