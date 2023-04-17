On Siddharth's Birthday, Rumoured Girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari Writes, 'Be Magical.' The Post Is Exactly That

A still from the video. (courtesy: aditiraohydari)

Siddharth, who is celebrating his 44th birthday today, received an adorable wish from rumoured girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari. The actress dropped a video (from their vacation diaries) that shows them having fun. Along with the video, she wrote a sweet note and revealed his nickname "Siddu". "Happy birthday manicorn. To happiness always! movies, love, music, to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you Happiest day Siddu," read Aditi Rao Hydari's birthday note.

Check out the birthday post here:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth first met on the set of the 2021 romantic action film Samudram and have been rumoured to be dating each other since then. Often the rumoured couple is spotted at the screenings together. Also, they are often enjoying lunch and dinner together in Mumbai.

In February, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth created a heavy buzz on the Internet after they tried their hands at the viral dance trend - Tum Tum, from Vishal's film Enemy. In the video, Aditi and Siddharth perform the steps in perfect sync. Sharing the video, Aditi wrote, "Dance monkeys - The Reel deal." Soon after she shared the video on Instagram, it no time it was hit amongst the fans.

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Amazon Prime Videos' web series Jubilee with Aparshakti Khurana. Next, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming series Heeramandi, co-starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chaddha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal.

Siddharth, on the other hand, will be next seen in Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and others.