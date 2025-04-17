Aditi Rao Hydari's Birthday Wish For Husband: "My Siddhu Bestest"

Siddharth is celebrating his 46th birthday today. The actor received an adorable birthday wish from Aditi Rao Hydari. Aditi shared a bunch of pictures with the birthday boy. From their numerous outings together to Siddharth spending time with his pets - the carousel album featured all.

Aditi wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to my personal unicorn. My endless subscription to laughter, love and entertainment. My favourite human, playmate,travel buddy, Animal whisperer, actor, film maker,music maker, singer, reluctant dancer, photographer, food order king, cook, production genius, general genius.

Never a dull second with this byoot. You deserve every blessing eternally. My Siddhu bestest."

Take a look:

Aditi and Siddharth announced their wedding on September 16, last year. Aditi and Siddharth kept their wedding outfits simple and elegant. Aditi wore a golden saree in a traditional South-Indian way. She wore flowers in her hair. Siddharth complemented her in a white dhoti-kurta set. Take a look at their first wedding pictures:

They had another wedding in Rajasthan in November. The snaps were taken at the picturesque locale of Alila Fort, Bishangarh (Rajasthan). Aditi wore a red lehenga from the shelves of Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She accessorised her bridal look with heavy jewellery while Siddharth turned into a Sabyasachi groom. In another click, the couple can be seen greeting the camera adorably. Sharing the pictures, Aditi wrote, "The best thing to hold on to in life is each other." Take a look:

On the work front, Aditi was last seen in Heeramandi. Siddharth was last seen in Test.