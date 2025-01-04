Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Prove Proposals Can Be Simple Yet Stunning. See Pic

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's dreamy wedding pictures made us believe in fairytales again. Looking at their wedding pictures, their fans could only imagine how grand the wedding proposal must have been. But Aditi's recent post took everyone by surprise.

The Heeramandi actress shared a video of her most special 2024 moments on her Instagram, which featured a moment from her proposal where Siddharth is seen on his knee with an excited Aditi bent towards him.

The proposal is a tutorial on keeping things simple as they were both dressed casually - Siddharth in a T-shirt and jeans and Aditi in a pair of jeans with a kurti.

Check out the post here:

For the unversed, Aditi and Siddarth met in 2021 on the sets of the Telugu film, Maha Samudram.

Aditi had earlier shared the details of the proposal during an interview with a publication.

"I was closest to my nani, who passed away a few years ago. She started a school in Hyderabad. One day, Siddarth asked me if he could see it, knowing full well how close I had been to her," she narrated.

Speaking about how Siddharth would often prank her by getting down on his knee and then pretending to tie his shoelaces, Adiiti remarked that she couldn't believe it at first when Siddharth finally proposed.

"He got down on his knee and I asked him, 'Now what have you lost? Whose shoelaces are open?' He kept saying, 'Addu, listen to me'. And then he proposed. He said he wanted to bring me to my favourite childhood place, one with my grandmother's blessings," the actress shared.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married on September 16 in an intimate wedding at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy. The couple also had a second ceremony in Rajasthan attended by their film industry friends and colleagues.



