Aditi Rao Hydari On Her Decision To Marry Siddharth: "Didn't Even Take A Second"

Aditi Rao Hydari recently shared that she didn't have to think twice about marrying her actor-husband Siddharth.

Aditi recently appeared on Farah Khan's vlog, where the duo cooked the actress's favourite Hyderabadi dish, Khageena.

During their conversation, Farah asked Aditi about the exact moment she knew she wanted to marry Siddharth. Aditi responded, "Oh my god, it did not even take a second... He's a very entertaining human being and a very good human being... There is nothing artificial in him... What you see is what you get and (he's) so loving (sic)."

She further shared what she loves most about him, saying, "And the best part about him - me, my family and Siddu, if he knows that if somebody is really close to me and part of my life, he will just bring everybody together and that's how I have grown up and that I really love."

Aditi also expressed how she never feels the need to exaggerate or lie about his talents, stating, "Woh sach main acha gaata hai, dance karta hai, actor hai. (He really sings well, dances well and is a good actor.)"

The conversation then shifted to Aditi's career, with Farah recalling how the actress once mentioned in a roundtable discussion that she felt she had "arrived" after starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. However, Aditi had a different take.

She admitted, "Nothing. Not even in sabzi mandi forget Heeramandi. Because after Heeramandi the way everybody went on and on... How it was loved. So, I thought it was going to be a 'bouchaar' of interesting stuff and then I am like 'What's going on?' It was really a drought."

Farah cheekily responded, "Tabhi tune shaadi karli."

To which, Aditi agreed, adding, "Actually... We had to space it out, so that we could get back to work and go and get married and then get back to work."

Farah also spilled some details about the wedding, revealing that it was a grand two-night celebration. However, Aditi clarified, "I made it one night. I had to go for the Sikandar Zohra Jabeen ka shoot."