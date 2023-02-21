Aditi Rao Hydari And Rumoured Boyfriend Siddharth Spotted On A Lunch Date

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth clicked at a Mumbai eatery.

Aditi Rao Hydari and rumoured boyfriend Siddharth occupied a spot on the list of trends after they were pictured together in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. The stars were clicked at a Mumbai eatery on Monday. Aditi and Siddharth co-starred in the 2021 romantic action film Maha Samudram. Rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds last year after Aditi wished Siddharth on his birthday. On the actress' birthday last year, Siddharth too made it Instagram official with a mushy post.

See photos of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth here:

Aditi Rao Hydari spotted in Mumbai.

Aditi Rao Hydari spotted in Mumbai.

Aditi Rao Hydari spotted in Mumbai.

Siddharth was spotted at a Mumbai eatery.

Siddharth was spotted at a Mumbai eatery.

The stars sort of made their relationship Instagram official on Aditi's birthday last year, when Sidharth posted a picture with the actress and he wrote: "Happy, happy, happy birthday Princess of Heart Aditi Rao Hydari. I pray all your dreams. The big ones, the small ones. And the ones yet unseen. Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. PS - growing up is for squares. Don't."

Earlier in 2022, Aditi Rao Hydari had posted a birthday greeting for Siddharth and she wrote: "Happy birthday my pixie boy. To always chasing dreams and unicorns. Always be magic, mad and full of laughter. Always be you. Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures. You better know how loved you are Mmmmmmmmmmmwah."

Aditi Rao Hydari has a super busy schedule ahead. She will next be seen in Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Siddarth Jadhav. She awaits the release of the web-series Taj: Divided by Blood. Other than that, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, co-starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Aditi is a star of films like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani, to name a few.

Siddharth has starred in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films in a career spanning decades. He is best-known for his performances in films like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Rang De Basanti, Bommarillu, Striker and Anaganaga O Dheerudu, to name a few.