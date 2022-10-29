On Aditi Rao Hydari's Birthday, Rumoured Boyfriend Siddharth Wrote This

Siddharth with Aditi. (courtesy: worldofsiddharth)

Aditi Rao Hydari celebrated her 36th birthday on Friday and on her special day, her fans and friends shared special posts on social media. Actor Siddharth, who is rumoured to be dating Aditi Rao Hydari, shared a picture with the birthday girl on his Instagram profile and he accompanied it with a caption that read: "Happy, happy, happy birthday Princess of Heart Aditi Rao Hydari. I pray all your dreams. The big ones, the small ones. And the ones yet unseen. Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. PS - growing up is for squares. Don't." Siddharth and Aditi have reportedly been dating for a while. They first met on the sets of the 2021 romantic action film Maha Samudram.

See the post shared by Siddharth here:

Earlier this year, Aditi Rao Hydari shared a mushy birthday greeting for Siddharth and she wrote: "Happy birthday my pixie boy To always chasing dreams and unicorns. Always be magic, mad and full of laughter. Always be you. Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures. You better know how loved you are Mmmmmmmmmmmwah."

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the romantic comedy Hey Sinamika, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. She will be next seen in the silent film Gandhi Talks. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, and Siddharth Jadhav in the lead roles.

In terms of work, Siddharth was last seen in the web series Escaype alongside Javed Jaaferi and Shweta Tripathi. He will next be seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Hassan, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.