Cannes 2022: For Aditi Rao Hydari's Big Moment, A Sabyasachi Saree

Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari wearing Sabyasachi (courtesy: sabyasachiofficial)

The Cannes Film Festival has never been this crowded with Indian celebrities. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari joined the proceedings today, making her debut at Cannes. For her big moment, Aditi picked a saree and jewellery by, no prizes for guessing, Sabyasachi. She kept it classic in an elegant ivory organza saree worn with a full-sleeved blouse and a choker of emeralds and diamonds. Red lips and the trademark Sabyasachi styling – tight bun and tiny bindi – finished out the look. This is the second Sabyasachi saree we've seen at the Cannes Film Festival this year – jury member Deepika Padukone wore a dramatic retro saree by the designer on opening day.

See pictures of Aditi Rao Hydari's outfit here:

Earlier in the day, Aditi Rao Hydari shared pictures of herself at Cannes wearing a matching set in a graphic black and white print.

Cannes is absolutely teeming with Indian stars this year. Notably, Deepika is on jury duty and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is attending the film festival for the 20th year running. Both actresses have lit up the red carpet this week and so have Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan and Helly Shah. Also at Cannes this year are R Madhavan, AR Rahman, Shekhar Kapur, Rajasthani folk artist Mame Khan and others. Akshay Kumar would also have been there had he not tested positive for COVID last weekend.

Aditi Rao Hydari is known for her work down South in films like Sanmohanam, Sufiyum Sujatayum and Hey Sinamika. Her Bollywood credits include Dilli 6, Wazir, Padmaavat and The Girl On The Train. Aditi's upcoming projects include the film Gandhi Talks and a web-series titled Jubilee.