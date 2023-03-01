5 Pics Of Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth That Are Absolute Goals

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. (courtesy: worldofsiddharth)

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are the talk of the town and for all the right reasons. The rumoured couple recently shared a video of themselves dancing to the popular song Tum Tum from the film Enemy. Fans and colleagues of the two actors could not get enough of their chemistry, with many requesting for more such fun videos of the duo. However, even before this dance video, Aditi and Siddharth have been regular fixtures on each other's social media timelines. Their first few images can be traced back to the time the two stars met on the sets of the Telugu film Maha Samudram.

Let us take a look at five such adorable photos of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth that have left fans asking for more.

In October 2021, on the occasion of Aditi Rao Hydari's birthday, Siddharth shared an image from the sets of Maha Samudram and wrote: “Happy happy birthday pixie princess, Aditi Rao Hydari. Keep on dancing. Keep on laughing.” The image features the two stars casually leaning on each other, smiling.

One year later, on Aditi Rao Hydari's birthday again, Siddharth shared another image of the two and said: “Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart, Aditi Rao Hydari…I pray all your dreams, The big ones, the small ones, And the ones yet unseen, Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet.” He further added: “P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't!” with a heart emoji.

Then on Siddharth's birthday last year, Aditi Rao Hydari shared another still from Maha Samudram. In the caption, she gushed: “Happy birthday my pixie boy. To always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad and full of laughter, Always be you. Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are,” and added heart emojis.

The two were also clicked together during the promotions of their film. In one of the images from Maha Samudram's promotion, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are seen alongside their co-star Sharwanand. Sharing the photo, Siddharth wrote: “Things always happen around this MAHA,” with Maha being Aditi's character in the film.

In another post, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are seen planting a tree. Also, do not miss the adorable selfie of the two stars that Siddharth shared with the caption: “Maha Samudram promotions continue.”

Aditi Rao Hydari was previously married to actor Satyadeep Misra. Siddharth was previously married to Meghna. The couple separated in 2007.