Aditi Rao Hydari And Rumoured Boyfriend Siddharth Are Adorable In Viral-Worthy Dance Routine

Aditi Rao Hydari And Rumoured Boyfriend Siddharth in a still from the video. (courtesy: aditiraohydari)

Aditi Rao Hydari and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Siddharth have our attention. Reason? The two have tried their hands at the viral dance trend - Tum Tum, from Vishal's film Enemy. In the video, Aditi and Siddharth perform the steps in perfect sync. They look super cute. No, we aren't crying, you are. The caption read, “Dance monkeys - The Reel deal.” Replying to the post, Sophie Choudry wrote, “Ok, these monkeys are tooooo cute.” Director Farah Khan spoke on everyone's behalf when she wrote, “You guys need to dance more often.” Actress Dia Mirza wrote, “Love love love! Want more of this monkey time please.” Echoing a similar sentiment, actress Patralekhaa wrote, “Omggggg… This has to be my most favourite hmmmm ahhhhh.”Actress Hansika Motwani found it “cute”. Actress Konkona Sensharma simply dropped red heart eye emojis under the post.

Last week, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made it to the list of trends when they were spotted on a lunch date. The rumours about their relationship started making rounds after Aditi dropped a mushy note on Siddharth's birthday. Aditi picked an oh-so-happy picture with Siddharth from their time by the beach and wrote, “Happy birthday my pixie boy To always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad and full of laughter. Always be you [red heart] Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are Mmmmmmmmmmmwah.”

On Aditi Rao Hydari's birthday, Siddharth posted a heartwarming picture on Instagram. Calling her the “Princess Of Heart”, the actor wrote, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart Aditi Rao Hydari. I pray all your dreams…The big ones, the small ones…And the ones yet unseen…Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. PS- Growing up is for squares. Don't!”

Aditi Rao Hydari will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The Netflix film also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chaddha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Aditi Rao Hydari is also part of Taj - Divided By Blood. It will premiere on March 3 on Zee5. Aditi will play the role of Anarkali in the drama series. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, and Sandhya Mridul.