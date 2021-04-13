'Directors, Please Note:' Aditi Rao Hydari Looks This Happy When She Is 'Alive.' Read Her Post

Aditi Rao Hydari posted this picture. (Image courtesy: aditiraohydari)

Highlights Aditi Rao Hydari posted a few pictures of herself on Instagram

Aditi gave directors "not so subtle hints" in her post

The actress jokingly hinted that she doesn't want to be killed in movies

Aditi Rao Hydari, on Tuesday, shared a set of stunning pictures but it was her caption that had our attention. The actress dropped not so subtle hints, which were largely addressed to film directors. "That's how I look when I'm alive and laughing," wrote Aditi. She added the hashtags #DirectorsPleaseNote and #NotSoSubtleHints to her post. In case you are wondering what prompted Aditi to write what she did, we are here to help. The actress' character in her last few films such as V, The Girl On The Train and Sringaram, died tragically. Here's hoping to seeing the actress in more "alive" characters.

See Aditi's post here:

Just in case, Aditi Rao Hydari's message wasn't clear, she added another set of pictures and she wrote in her caption: "The sequel to my alive and smiling series. #DirectorsPleaseNote #SubtleSmiles #NotSoSubtleHints."

This is what we are talking about:

Aditi Rao Hydari awaits the release of Ajeeb Daastaans, which boasts of an impressive star cast. The film has been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and it will release on Netflix. Her upcoming films also include the Tamil film Hey Sinamika and the bilingual Maha Samudram. She was last seen in The Girl On The Train, co-starring Parineeti Chopra.