Cannes 2025: Aditi Rao Hydari To Attend The Film Festival For The Fourth Time

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Aditi Rao Hydari will attend Cannes Film Festival for the fourth time. She made her debut in 2022, stunning in a white saree by Sabyasachi. Details of her outfit for this year remain undisclosed as of now.

The year was 2022 when Aditi Rao Hydari debuted at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. Making heads turn in a pristine white saree by Sabyasachi, the Heeramandi actress left a lasting impression.

She returned to the French Riviera in 2023 and 2024, and now as per reports, she is all set to attend the film festival for the fourth time this year.

According to Filmfare, the actress will be back and the details of her outfit are kept under wraps for now. The actress too has not shared any updates yet on her official social media accounts.

Other Indian stars attending Cannes this year include Alia Bhatt, even though there have been reports circulating that she might cancel her debut due to the India-Pakistan tensions. Besides her, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Payal Kapadia, Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal will also be present.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are also marking their Cannes debut as their film Homebound is set to premiere under the Un Certain Regard Category. Karan Johar will also be present.

Cannes 2025 began on May 13, 2025, and the closing ceremony will be on May 24, 2025.

Earlier this month, Aditi celebrated one year of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Her caption read, “Bibbojaan will always be special and inspiring and stay very close to my heart. Her unwavering conviction, loyalty, courage, and beautiful soul. Bibbojaan lived a life beyond the ordinary.”

On the work front, Aditi is busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali's O Saathi Re with Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal. It will be directed by Arif Ali.