Watch: Undertaker's "Well Done" Praise After Father And Son Recreate His Iconic Entrance At Home

A heartwarming video has taken over the internet, showing a father helping his son fulfil his dream of emulating WWE star The Undertaker. In the clip, the father creates an epic entrance scene at home, mirroring the style of WWE legend The Undertaker. As the theme music starts playing, the young boy confidently walks into the room, perfectly capturing The Undertaker's iconic gestures and moves. What's even more special is that The Undertaker himself noticed the video and took a moment to praise the young boy, commenting, "Well done, young man!"

The video begins with the father playing The Undertaker's iconic theme song, "Graveyard Symphony," on a harmonium, setting the stage for an epic entrance. The son, dressed in casual clothes, steps forward, perfectly mimicking The Undertaker's deliberate and ominous stride. As he enters the room, he raises his arms in a signature pose, replicating the wrestler's famous gesture that exudes power and dominance.

The video captures the son's enthusiasm and the father's pride, creating a narrative of shared joy and accomplishment.

Watch the video here:

Well done young man! — Undertaker (@undertaker) July 5, 2025

The video's wholesomeness and the father's thoughtful creativity have resonated with millions, catapulting it to viral status. One user wrote, "Only a father can do anything for his kid's happiness." Another commented, "Why do I feel the father was actually fulfilling his dream through his child?"

A third said, "It would've been fun if mother had switched on the light when he raised his hands."

A fourth summed it up, saying, "Father of the year."

The Undertaker, a legendary WWE wrestler known for his iconic "Deadman" persona and a record-setting 21 consecutive WrestleMania victories, remains a cultural icon whose influence extends beyond the ring, inspiring fans and families worldwide. With a career spanning over three decades, he has become an iconic figure in professional wrestling. The Undertaker's signature moves, such as the Tombstone Piledriver and Chokeslam, have become synonymous with his character.