'Two Different Stages': WWE Star Bautista's Incredible Weight Loss Shocks The Internet

Former WWE wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista's dramatic transformation has sparked widespread attention online. The 55-year-old, once known for his muscular build, surprised many with a noticeably slimmer appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) premiere of The Last Showgirl.

An X user shared two photos of Bautista-one from 2022, where he appears significantly bulkier, and another from his 2024 TIFF appearance, showing him looking much leaner in a black suit, pearl necklaces, and dark sunglasses on the red carpet. The caption read, "What happened to Dave Bautista?"

However, other users pointed out that Bautista's physical change could be attributed to both ageing and his career transition. "What happened? He was a wrestler and now he's an actor. These are two different stages of his life, and he's excelling in both," one X user commented. Another added, "Bautista is 55 years old. He's supposed to get smaller. He's gradually and naturally lost muscle mass over the years."

A third user noted, "He's evolving into a great actor who lets his work speak for itself. He's not just waiting for action or shooting roles; he wants to act. That's his passion. He built his body for wrestling, and now he's lost weight for his new focus."

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Bautista discussed his weight loss journey. "I'm getting super trimmed; this is probably the lightest I've been since I was 19," Bautista said. "The heaviest I've ever been is 370 lbs. When I started Deacon, I was about 325 lbs. Throughout most of my wrestling career, I was about 290 lbs. Now, I'm around 240 lbs. A year and a half ago, for Knock at the Cabin, I weighed 315 lbs., and that's when the challenge of losing weight began. Now, I'm very particular about my diet."

Dave Bautista is set to appear in The Killer's Game, also starring Sofia Boutella, which is scheduled for release on September 13.

