Rebel Wilson Faces Lawsuit Ahead Of Directorial Debut's Premiere At TIFF

Rebel Wilson, best known for her role in Pitch Perfect, finds herself embroiled in a legal battle concerning her directorial debut film, The Deb. According to a report by Variety, three producers of the film have filed a defamation lawsuit against the Australian actress in California. The report further says that the producers' legal action was prompted by Rebel's allegations of embezzlement and sabotage directed at them, which she made public earlier.

According to the reports, Variety has obtained a letter from Rebel to the producers, dated June, where she outlines serious accusations of financial impropriety and claims of sexual harassment.



On Wednesday, Rebel posted a video on Instagram with the caption, "If my movie gets buried at least you know why." She further accused producers Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron, and executive producer Vince Holden of "embezzling funds" from the project, along with engaging in "absolute viciousness and retaliatory behavior" following disputes. The producers, in response, have denied the allegations, asserting that Rebel has allegedly attempted to leverage the film for credit disputes related to screenwriting and musical recordings.

Rebel's fans and followers have also been expressing solidarity. Commenting on her post, one supporter wrote, "Good on you for exposing bullying and inappropriate behavior," while another reminded, "Let's not forget that Rebel is a lawyer . Don't play with her."

Amidst the legal dispute, Rebel's directorial debut film The Deb has been selected as the closing night film at the Toronto International Film Festival. The festival will run from September 5 to 15. The actress recently confirmed the same in an Instagram post.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, The Deb is the story of Taylah Simpkins (Natalie Abbott), a farm girl and social outcast in high school, who views the Debutante Ball as her opportunity for personal transformation.