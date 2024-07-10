Reema Kagti's Superboys Of Malegaon To Premiere At Toronto International Film Festival

A still from the film. (courtesy: reemakagti1)

Superboys of Malegaon, directed by Reema Kagti, is set to have its world premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the makers have announced. One of the most prestigious film galas around the world, TIFF's upcoming edition will run through September 5 - September 15. Set in Malegaon, a small town in Maharashtra, the film is inspired by real events and stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in the lead.

An Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby production, Superboys of Malegaon is written by Varun Grover and will premiere at the festival on September 13.

According to the makers, the film is a poignant yet uplifting take on filmmaking and friendship and what happens when these two worlds collide.

Superboys of Malegaon is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the town of Malegaon, where the residents look to Bollywood cinema for a much-needed escape from daily drudgery.

"Driven by a passion to create a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon, Nasir rallies his ragtag group of friends to turn his own dream into reality, infusing the town with newfound energy and hope," read the official synopsis.

Superboys of Malegaon is a Prime Video original movie, which has Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Kagti and Farhan Akhtar on board as executive producers.

