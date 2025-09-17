<i>Homebound</i> Trailer: Ishaan Khatter-Vishal Jethwa Tackle Caste Politics, Janhvi Kapoor Dreams Big In Neeraj Ghaywan's Film

Neeraj Ghaywan's second film, Homebound, had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section on May 21, 2025, before travelling to the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year. The film is now gearing up for a theatrical release in India on September 26, 2025. The trailer for the film was unveiled today.

What's Happening

The trailer opens with the two protagonists of the film, Mohammed Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan Kumar (Vishal Jethwa), who are childhood best friends.

Their bromance shines through as the trailer offers a glimpse of the film's plot.

They belong to a village in Uttar Pradesh and share the experience of relentless troubles due to being members of oppressed communities.

The trailer further reveals that both Mohammed and Chandan have big dreams, and all they want is to escape their stations in society.

But when they finally enter the workforce, they face constant conflicts based on caste and religion.

Janhvi Kapoor plays a supporting female character in the film, named Sudha Bharti. She plays a crucial role in uplifting Chandan's moral clarity.

She also has big ambitions, just like the male protagonists, and wants to do something that women from her background are typically restricted from doing.

Homebound's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Win

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound not only earned a standing ovation but also secured the second runner-up position for the coveted International People's Choice Award at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Beyond Homebound, several Indian titles featured at TIFF 2025, including Anurag Kashyap's Bandar, Jitank Singh Gurjar's Vimukt/In Search of The Sky, and Bayaan, starring Huma Qureshi.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Martin Scorsese serving as executive producer, the film has attracted international acclaim ahead of its Indian release on September 26, 2025.

In A Nutshell

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound trailer was released today. It is a tale of two childhood friends who battle caste and religion politics. Janhvi Kapoor plays an ambitious woman named Sudha Bharti who becomes a part of their gang.

