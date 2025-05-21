Cannes 2025: Ishaan Khatter And Janhvi Kapoor-Led <i>Homebound</i> Receives A Nine-Minute Standing Ovation

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Neeraj Ghaywan's film Homebound premiered at Cannes 2025 today. The film received a remarkable 9-minute standing ovation at the festival. Karan Johar and Neeraj Ghaywan expressed emotion after the audience's response.

Indeed a proud moment for Neeraj Ghaywan as his film Homebound was premiered in the Un Certain Regard category, today, at Cannes 2025.

The results are out, and the film has received an astounding 9-minute standing ovation at the Film Festival. The lead cast featuring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa were present. Director Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar were also in attendance and were emotional after the thunderous response.

Dharma Productions shared an inside video from Cannes 2025, after the screening of Homebound, where the audience were seen cheering loudly, as they congratulated the film's team.

Ishaan and Karan were seen expressing gratitude with folded hands, while Karan and Neeraj were seen sharing an emotional embrace.

Dharma captioned their post, "9 minutes of pure love & applause! Team Homebound receiving all the appreciation at @festivaldecannes!"

Along with Karan Johar, Homebound is also produced by Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier are the co-producers on the project. Legendary Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese is also the Executive Producer for Homebound.

The plot of Homebound revolves around two friends from a North Indian village. They set out to pursue police jobs that would be a source of the dignity they yearn for, but their friendship goes through trials as desperation grows in this quest.



