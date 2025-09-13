Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Never Saw <i>Homebound</i> As A Career Milestone: "<i>Abhi Kaun Troll Karega Mujhe?</i>"

Homebound was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

What's Happening

At the event, Janhvi Kapoor reflected on her experience working on the film.

She said she never approached it as a career milestone or a way to gain recognition, as the project felt larger than individual achievements.

She told Sucharita Tyagi, "I never really gave a thought to it as legitimacy or a career milestone while doing Homebound because I don't know if any of us made it about ourselves. When we were shooting the film, there was a collective sense that we were trying to make something bigger than us. I know it sounds phony but I truly mean it. When it played at Cannes and the way people reacted to it, we never felt like: 'People liked our work or film.' It was more like we moved people and made them feel something deeply personal, or perhaps inspired them to be more empathetic individuals in a world so caught up in finding reasons to divide."

She further added, "I never got this feeling of: 'Abhi kaun troll karega mujhe?' It was not like that at all."

Background

Vishal Jethwa, one of the film's lead actors alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, revealed that he initially struggled to relate to the film despite his hard work during auditions.

He opened up about his experience working on Homebound and whether he paid attention to reviews.

He said, "I am not very proud to say this but when I first watched the film with Ishaan... personally, I couldn't understand the film and I couldn't connect with it. But finally, when I watched the same film at Cannes, the experience was extremely different. After that I didn't care to read critical reviews as much, but some people from India called me and told me they loved the film. Indians are very excited to watch this film, especially knowing it is being made by Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan. The depth of friendship that Homebound navigates is something very rare in cinema."