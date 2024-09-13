TIFF 2024: Kaia Gerber Wore Her Mother Cindy Crawford's Vintage White Dress From The 1993 Oscars

TIFF 2024: Kaia Gerber Wore Her Mother Cindy Crawford's 1993 Oscars Dress

Find us a more stylish mother and daughter duo than Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford; we will wait. Kaia recently graced the movie premiere of Shell at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. What grabbed the fashion police's attention was Kaia's stunning outfit. For the event, the actress slipped into a beautiful white dress that she borrowed from her mother's closet. Taking their mother and daughter bond to the next level, Kaia paid homage to her mother Cindy, with her gorgeous red carpet look.

The model and actress looked like a complete vision, much like her supermodel mother, in a white Hervé Leger bodycon maxi dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and underwire cups, which was her mother Cindy's custom-made 1993 Oscars dress.

(Also Read: Plan A Girls Trip To The Arc De Triomphe Like Kaia Gerber And Cindy Crawford In Paris)

Talking the red carpet by storm, Kaia donned her look with a pair of white pumps, just like her mother. Kaia not only opted for her mother's dress but also went with the same look and accessories. She dug into her mother's impressive jewellery collection for vintage diamond jewellery. She styled it with a pair of diamond earrings, a matching necklace and an Omega watch. Keeping her look subtle, she went for a soft glam makeup look. With nude lips and defined eyes, Kaia looked a complete replica of her mother.

The only difference we spotted in both the looks was the hairstyle. Unlike her mother, who wore half-pulled up hairdo, Kaia added a modern touch to the look and kept wavy tresses open.

We absolutely loved Kaia's tribute to her mother with a modern flair.

(Also Read: Kaia Gerber Amps Up The Chic Factor In Her Subtly Shimmery Black Dress)