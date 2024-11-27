Cindy Crawford's Focus Of "The Shape Than The Fullness" Of Her Eyebrows Is What Makes Her Makeup Pop

Big and well-arched eyebrows were a rage in the 90s. It is indeed true that achieving the perfect eyebrow look is a dream for many. It can elevate the overall appearance giving you a flawless finish. Back in August, actress and beauty mogul Cindy Crawford showcased her expertise in attaining the classic '90s supermodel look. The focal point of her makeup was, of course, the eyebrows. A snippet of the 10-minute video was recently posted by Allure on Instagram. In the clip, Cindy can be seen guiding us on how to get fuller and well-shaped brows with a special trick. Her hack was to bend the spoolie brush on the eyebrow pencil as she found it easier to brush her brows. Also, the actress used a colour that was not too dark to fill in her brows for that sculpted effect. “It is more about the shape than the fullness and just so that it doesn't look solid or dense,” said Cindy by the end of the video.

In another segment of the video, Cindy Crawford helped us with our blush palettes. Even in 2024, blush plays an important factor in our makeup, isn't it? But if you are wishing for a vintage glam effect, all you have to do is follow Cindy's routine. In the clip, Cindy uses a brush to dab a peachy pink blush on the apples of her cheekbones before blending it outwards. The actress avoids applying the product in the centre so that the final result does not “look too modern”. She also suggests that the brush strokes can be used upwards for a natural facelift.

Blessed with clear skin, Cindy Crawford does not always need makeup to look the prettiest. Even at 58, she is aging like a fine wine. On another page of her beauty diaries, Cindy dropped a sunkissed selfie on Instagram showcasing her blemish-free radiance. She ditched wearing any foundation and simply applied a shade of glossy pink lipstick. Yes, that was all about it. Her brows, like always were in the perfect shape.

We await more beauty secrets from Cindy Crawford.

