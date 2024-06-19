From Living In A Bamboo House To Visiting Temples, Cindy Crawford's Indonesian Holiday After 'Over 20 Years' Was Memorable

Cindy Crawford's Indonesia Getaway Is A Literal Tavel Guide

Nothing comes close to the joy of travelling to serene places, especially during blazing summer days. Indonesia is among many destinations that tops almost every globetrotter's list. Cindy Crawford's travel diaries were no exception as she recently enjoyed her time in Indonesia with husband Rande Gerber. She shared an array of pictures and videos to give us all a glimpse of her travel days. She wrote, "Just headed back home after an incredible trip to Indonesia. We started in Bali... I hadn't been there in over 20 years and so much has changed. I love the landscape and colors and especially the people." The first slide opened with Cindy enjoying the breeze while walking on a bridge. On what seemed to be the Millennium Bridge, it is a great place to enjoy the serene and calming view.

Also Read: Want To Look Like Cindy Crawford? Try Her Facialist's New Beauty Line

Next up, she gave us a glimpse of a resort that showcased lush greenery and a pool. What is more ideal than spending time by the pool to beat the heat? You can simply enjoy some time in the pool for a relaxing experience.

She also enjoyed a walk in the lush greenery of Bali. Doesn't it make for an ideal view? Basking in the summer sun is definitely something that needs to be on every traveller's list when visiting Indonesia.

Next she shared a video of Rande Gerber walking on three bamboo sticks to cross the waters on a bridge. Isn't this a thrilling adventure to try to make the most of your vacay?

Indonesia has the best to offer even in terms of accommodation and bamboo houses are one of them. Cindy also shared a picture of the bamboo house that she was staying at. It is truly a one-of-a-kind experience that one must have. Apart from the exceptional experience, it is also a sustainable living option.

Indonesia's impressive temples were also on her list. The actress made sure to visit one for a cultural experience. As a hub of multiple famous temples, one absolutely cannot miss out on indulging in the beauty of these.

Also Read: Manushi Chhillar's Tuscany Visit Is Pure Goals, 5 Must-See Places You Cannot Miss In Italy

Take cues from Cindy Crawford to plan your visit to Indonesia.