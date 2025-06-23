Ananya Panday Shares Glimpses Of Her Miami Travel Diaries

Another day, another delightful post by Ananya Panday. This time, she is soaking in some Vitamin D under the Miami sun. Yes, the actor has jetted off on a sunny vacation to Florida and has shared postcards from the US state on Instagram.

The carousel opens to Ananya Panday enjoying a beverage at a restaurant in a quirky yellow Pikachu mug served with a red and white striped straw. She looks pretty in a ribbed and ruffled strapless white mini dress. Minimal makeup and open brunette tresses complemented her chic avatar. She also posed for a picture with her friend Quinn Pinto.

A luxurious cruise was on her list of to-do activities. In one snap, Ananya Panday held a half-eaten piece of bread in her hand as she sailed across the waters. Her OOTD was a white tank top and a pair of linen pants in a similar shade. Crochet elements at the hem catered to the extra dose of edge. A teal bikini with halter neck straps peeked from underneath her top, contributing some contrast.

For accessories, the Call Me Bae actor picked out silver studs, statement rings, and stacked evil eye-themed bracelets. A messy bun went well with her tropical style statement.

Ananya Panday's glamorous selfie had fans gushing. She embraced the tanned glow, dabbing some blush on the cheeks for that rosy radiance. Kohl-rimmed eyes and mascara-adorned lashes added depth to her gaze. Glossy lips suited the coastal aesthetics.

Ananya Panday is a big-time foodie and no wonder she indulged in an array of delicacies on her Miami escapade. One photograph showed a plate of freshly baked cinnamon rolls, garnished with cream and swirly chocolate ganache. Next on her gastronomical adventure was a bowl of steamed dumplings, topped with edible gold leaves and served with a dipping sauce.

The Miami cityscape, dotted with tall buildings and twinkling lights against the backdrop of the vibrant night sky, made it to the album. Ananya Panday struck a pose against the glass windows, flashing a soft smile.

We cannot wait for Ananya Panday to drop more fascinating glimpses of her sojourn.