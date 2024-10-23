PSU That Will Accept GATE 2025 Results For Recruitment

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. The national-level entrance examination is conducted to assess candidates for admission to various Master's and Doctoral programmes and recruitment to some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.

The following PSUs will recruit candidates based on GATE 2025:

GAIL (India) Limited will be using GATE 2025 results of CH, CS, EE, IN, and ME test papers for recruitment.

GRID-INDIA will be using GATE 2025 results of EE test papers for recruitment.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) will be using GATE 2025 results of CE, CH, EC, EE, IN, and ME test papers for recruitment.

BSBE Department, IIT Kanpur will be admitting MTech students through GATE 2025 examination.

Airports Authority of India (AAI), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Coal India Limited (CIL), Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL), Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Engineers India Limited (EIL), Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL), National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), NLC India Limited (NLCIL), National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Odisha Power Generation Corporation Limited (OPGC), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID), Grid Controller of India Limited (GRID-INDIA)(previously known as Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO)), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), etc.