GATE 2025 Scorecards Out, Check Admission And Recruitment Opportunities

GATE 2025 Scorecards Out: The results were released on March 19, along with the list of top rankers. The examinations were held in multiple sessions on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025.

Read Time: 4 mins
GATE 2025 Scorecards Out, Check Admission And Recruitment Opportunities
GATE 2025 Scorecards Out: More than 10 lakh candidates appeared for the test.
Education Result

GATE 2025 Result Scorecard: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the scorecards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Those who took the examination can now access their scorecards by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

The results for GATE 2025 were released on March 19, along with the list of top rankers. The examinations were held in multiple sessions on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. More than 10 lakh candidates appeared for the test. GATE is an important examination for students seeking admission to premier institutes such as IITs and NITs, as well as for recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

GATE 2025: Steps To Download Scorecards

  • Visit the official website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
  • Click on the login tab on the homepage.
  • Enter your Enrolment ID/Email ID and Password.
  • Submit the details to access your scorecard.
  • Download and save your scorecard for future reference.

The GATE 2025 scorecard will remain valid for three years, until March 2028. It can be used for admission to Master of Technology (MTech), Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), and Master of Engineering (ME) programs in top engineering institutes. Additionally, the scorecards can be used for recruitment in leading Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) that consider GATE scores for job applications.

GATE 2025 Result: Toppers List

The toppers' names along with their respective subjects:

Subject                                                                    Toppers
Aerospace Engineering                                           Balamurugan
Agricultural Engineering                                          Keerthi Revanth Kumar
Architecture and Planning                                       Jayanth Giftson R
Biomedical Engineering                                           Tanish Gupta
Biotechnology                                                           Arnab Paul
Civil Engineering                                                      Abhay Singh
Chemical Engineering                                            Amlan Kumar Tripathy
Computer Science and IT                                      Rahul Kumar Singh
Chemistry                                                               Debasis Mandal
Data Science and Artificial Intelligence                  Sadineni Nikhil
Electronics and Communication Engineering        Swarnava Biswas
Electrical Engineering                                            Pradip Chauhan
Environmental Science and Engineering              Yash Jain
Ecology and Evolution                                          Keshav R Menon
Geomatics Engineering                                         Nitish Kumar
Geology and Geophysics (Geology)                      Sumit Ghosh
Geology and Geophysics (Geophysics)                Rahul Mukherjee
Instrumentation Engineering                                 Kailash Goyal
Mathematics                                                         Soham Pal

GATE 2025 Result Out: What Are The Next Steps?

Candidates can seek admission to postgraduate programs, including Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Engineering (ME), and PhD, at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).

Admissions to IITs take place through the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP), for which registrations are expected to begin in April.

GATE 2025-qualified candidates can also apply for various Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) recruitment rounds. Many PSUs accept GATE scores for hiring in technical and managerial roles.

