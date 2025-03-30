GATE 2025 Scorecards Out, Check Admission And Recruitment Opportunities

GATE 2025 Result Scorecard: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the scorecards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Those who took the examination can now access their scorecards by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
The results for GATE 2025 were released on March 19, along with the list of top rankers. The examinations were held in multiple sessions on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. More than 10 lakh candidates appeared for the test. GATE is an important examination for students seeking admission to premier institutes such as IITs and NITs, as well as for recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
GATE 2025: Steps To Download Scorecards
- Visit the official website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
- Click on the login tab on the homepage.
- Enter your Enrolment ID/Email ID and Password.
- Submit the details to access your scorecard.
- Download and save your scorecard for future reference.
The GATE 2025 scorecard will remain valid for three years, until March 2028. It can be used for admission to Master of Technology (MTech), Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), and Master of Engineering (ME) programs in top engineering institutes. Additionally, the scorecards can be used for recruitment in leading Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) that consider GATE scores for job applications.
GATE 2025 Result: Toppers List
The toppers' names along with their respective subjects:
Subject Toppers
Aerospace Engineering Balamurugan
Agricultural Engineering Keerthi Revanth Kumar
Architecture and Planning Jayanth Giftson R
Biomedical Engineering Tanish Gupta
Biotechnology Arnab Paul
Civil Engineering Abhay Singh
Chemical Engineering Amlan Kumar Tripathy
Computer Science and IT Rahul Kumar Singh
Chemistry Debasis Mandal
Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Sadineni Nikhil
Electronics and Communication Engineering Swarnava Biswas
Electrical Engineering Pradip Chauhan
Environmental Science and Engineering Yash Jain
Ecology and Evolution Keshav R Menon
Geomatics Engineering Nitish Kumar
Geology and Geophysics (Geology) Sumit Ghosh
Geology and Geophysics (Geophysics) Rahul Mukherjee
Instrumentation Engineering Kailash Goyal
Mathematics Soham Pal
GATE 2025 Result Out: What Are The Next Steps?
Candidates can seek admission to postgraduate programs, including Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Engineering (ME), and PhD, at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).
Admissions to IITs take place through the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP), for which registrations are expected to begin in April.
GATE 2025-qualified candidates can also apply for various Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) recruitment rounds. Many PSUs accept GATE scores for hiring in technical and managerial roles.