GATE 2025 Scorecards Out, Check Admission And Recruitment Opportunities

GATE 2025 Result Scorecard: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the scorecards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Those who took the examination can now access their scorecards by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

The results for GATE 2025 were released on March 19, along with the list of top rankers. The examinations were held in multiple sessions on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. More than 10 lakh candidates appeared for the test. GATE is an important examination for students seeking admission to premier institutes such as IITs and NITs, as well as for recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

GATE 2025: Steps To Download Scorecards

Visit the official website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the login tab on the homepage.

Enter your Enrolment ID/Email ID and Password.

Submit the details to access your scorecard.

Download and save your scorecard for future reference.

The GATE 2025 scorecard will remain valid for three years, until March 2028. It can be used for admission to Master of Technology (MTech), Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), and Master of Engineering (ME) programs in top engineering institutes. Additionally, the scorecards can be used for recruitment in leading Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) that consider GATE scores for job applications.

GATE 2025 Result: Toppers List

The toppers' names along with their respective subjects:

Subject Toppers

Aerospace Engineering Balamurugan

Agricultural Engineering Keerthi Revanth Kumar

Architecture and Planning Jayanth Giftson R

Biomedical Engineering Tanish Gupta

Biotechnology Arnab Paul

Civil Engineering Abhay Singh

Chemical Engineering Amlan Kumar Tripathy

Computer Science and IT Rahul Kumar Singh

Chemistry Debasis Mandal

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Sadineni Nikhil

Electronics and Communication Engineering Swarnava Biswas

Electrical Engineering Pradip Chauhan

Environmental Science and Engineering Yash Jain

Ecology and Evolution Keshav R Menon

Geomatics Engineering Nitish Kumar

Geology and Geophysics (Geology) Sumit Ghosh

Geology and Geophysics (Geophysics) Rahul Mukherjee

Instrumentation Engineering Kailash Goyal

Mathematics Soham Pal

GATE 2025 Result Out: What Are The Next Steps?

Candidates can seek admission to postgraduate programs, including Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Engineering (ME), and PhD, at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).

Admissions to IITs take place through the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP), for which registrations are expected to begin in April.

GATE 2025-qualified candidates can also apply for various Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) recruitment rounds. Many PSUs accept GATE scores for hiring in technical and managerial roles.