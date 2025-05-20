GATE COAP 2025 Counselling Schedule Revised, Check Updated Dates Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Indian Institute of Science has updated the COAP 2025 counselling schedule. Round 2 of counselling is scheduled from May 23 to May 25, 2025. The COAP platform facilitates admission offers for M.Tech. programs and PSUs.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, the coordinating body for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2025, has announced a revised counselling schedule. The adjustment comes shortly after the conclusion of Round 1 on May 20. As per the latest update, Round 2 of counselling will now be conducted from May 23 (10 am) to May 25 (6 pm).



The COAP platform serves as a centralised portal for candidates with valid GATE scores to accept admission offers for M.Tech. programs at participating institutions or job offers from Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Revised GATE COAP 2025 Counselling Schedule

Round 2: May 23 - May 25

Round 3: May 29 - June 1

Round 4: June 5 - June 7

Round 5: June 11 - June 13

Round 6: June 17 - June 19

Round 7: June 23 - June 25

Round 8: June 29 - June 30

Round 9: July 4 - July 5

Round 10: July 9 - July 10

PSUs Accepting GATE 2025 Scores for Recruitment

Several public sector organisations have confirmed their participation in the GATE 2025 recruitment process. Here's a look at some of the key PSUs and the test papers they consider:

GAIL (India) Limited: CH, CS, EE, IN, ME

GRID-INDIA: EE

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL): CE, CH, EC, EE, IN, ME

BSBE Department, IIT Kanpur: Accepting GATE 2025 scores for M.Tech. admissions

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level entrance exam that evaluates candidates' understanding of subjects across engineering, science, architecture, humanities, and commerce. The 2025 edition of GATE is being organised by IIT Roorkee and will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format.

For more updates on COAP 2025 and GATE admissions, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official COAP portal.

