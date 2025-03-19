GATE Result 2025 To Be Released Shortly, Check Direct Link Here

GATE Result 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is set to announce the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) today. Candidates who took the exam can check their results on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, once they are released.

Candidates will need to log in using their enrollment ID and password to access their results. Additionally, scorecards will be available for free download from March 28 to May 31. Beyond this period, candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 500 per test paper to download their scorecards.

GATE 2025 Result: Steps To Check

Step 1: Visit the GOAPS portal website.

Step 2: Log in using the required credentials, such as enrollment ID or email address and password.

Step 3: Click on the 'GATE 2025 Result' tab.

Step 4: The GATE result will appear on the screen. The qualifying GATE cutoff for 2025 will be mentioned along with candidate details and marks scored.

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

The GATE 2025 exams comprised 30 test papers, conducted entirely in English and featuring objective-type questions. Candidates were permitted to take a maximum of two test papers.

As a nationwide assessment, GATE evaluates candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate-level disciplines. By achieving a good score, candidates can pursue Master's and Doctoral programs, potentially with financial aid. Moreover, GATE scores are recognized by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment purposes.