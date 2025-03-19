GATE 2025 Results Announced, Check Details Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the results for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025). Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of GATE 2025 to check the results. GATE 2025 results are hosted at https://goaps.iitr.ac.in/login

Applicants will be required to enter their enrollment number, password and an arithmetic expression to check the results.



Scorecards will be available for free download from March 28 to May 31. Beyond this period, candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 500 per test paper to download their scorecards. IIT Roorkee conducted the GATE 2025 on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025.



The exam is conducted to evaluate candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate-level disciplines. Qualified candidates with a good score will be able to pursue Master's and Doctoral programmes, potentially with financial aid. Moreover, GATE scores are recognized by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment purposes.



The following PSUs have announced the acceptance of GATE 2025 results for recruitment:

PSU: GAIL (India) Limited will be using GATE 2025 results of CH, CS, EE, IN, and ME test papers for recruitment.

PSU: GRID-INDIA will be using GATE 2025 results of EE test papers for recruitment.

PSU: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) will be using GATE 2025 results of CE, CH, EC, EE, IN, and ME test papers for recruitment.

BSBE Dept, IIT Kanpur will be admitting MTech students through GATE 2025 examination.