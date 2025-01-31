GATE 2025 Begins On February 1, Check Key Guidelines, Essentials To Carry

GATE 2025: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is scheduled to begin on February 1 and will continue until February 16. Candidates appearing for the exam must follow certain guidelines to avoid last-minute issues.

GATE exams on February 1 and 2, along with the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) scheduled for February 2 in Prayagraj, will now take place in Lucknow on the same dates due to Mahakumbh.

GATE 2025: Things To Carry



Candidates must carry their admit cards and valid government-issued identity proof. They should verify their names, paper combinations, photographs, signatures, exam centre, and timings in advance.

GATE 2025: Items Prohibited In Exam Hall

A virtual scientific calculator will be available on the computer screen.

Personal calculators, watches, wallets, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, and other electronic or communication gadgets are strictly prohibited.

Carrying books, charts, tables, loose sheets, papers, data handbooks, pouches, or boxes inside the exam hall is not allowed. Possession of such items, even if unused, will lead to disqualification.

GATE 2025: Important Guidelines

To avoid delays due to traffic or crowding, candidates should arrive at the exam centre at least 30 to 45 minutes before the exam begins.

A scribble pad will be provided for rough work. Candidates must write their name and registration number on it before use.

As per the GATE 2025 brochure, candidates can take their designated seats 40 minutes before the exam starts.

Leaving the exam hall before the official end time is not permitted.

For detailed instructions, candidates should visit the official website and download the information brochure.