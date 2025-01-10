Check List Of Public Sector Undertakings That Will Use GATE 2025 Scores For Recruitment

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE) 2025 on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. The exam will be held for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes and recruitment to several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).



The following PSUs have announced the acceptance of GATE 2025 results for recruitment:

PSU: GAIL (India) Limited will be using GATE 2025 results of CH, CS, EE, IN, and ME test papers for recruitment.

PSU: GRID-INDIA will be using GATE 2025 results of EE test papers for recruitment.

PSU: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) will be using GATE 2025 results of CE, CH, EC, EE, IN, and ME test papers for recruitment.

BSBE Dept, IIT Kanpur will be admitting MTech students through GATE 2025 examination.



GATE 2025 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, with city centers divided into eight zones. The result is expected to be declared on March 19, 2025.



GATE 2025: Paper pattern

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be three hours, and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date. The exam will feature questions in three formats: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates will be evaluated on Recall, Comprehension, Application, Analysis, and Synthesis.



The official website also provides mock test links for various exam combinations to help GATE 2025 candidates familiarise themselves with the computer-based test.