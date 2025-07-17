PDA Alert: Priyanka Chopra Jumps Into Nick Jonas's Arms For A Kiss On A Beach

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas set the Internet on fire with their super-mushy beach PDA video. The couple are currently holidaying in an undisclosed beach location. Nick Jonas shared a mushy reel to promote the Jonas brothers' new song I can't lose.

What's Happening

In the video, Nick is seen sulking on a beach.

As the song plays in the background, the scene transitions to Priyanka's entry. She jumps into Nick's arms and they share a passionate kiss.

The caption read, "I can't lose."

The Internet approved of Priyanka and Nick's PDA.

A social media user wrote, "Cuteness overload."

Another user wrote, "My cuties."

Another comment read, "Cuteness overload."

Nick-Priyanka's Family Time

In May, Priyanka and Nick shared some mushy pictures and videos from their family outing.

The first snap shows Priyanka playing with Malti, followed by a picture of her holding a small slate that reads "Happy Mother's Day" while little Malti sits on her lap.

There is also a heartwarming shot of Malti Marie and Nick Jonas. And yes, do not miss Diana - their pet Chihuahua - making a cute cameo.

Another photo gives us a glimpse of a beautifully set table for three (total picnic goals, honestly). The final slide features Priyanka pushing baby Malti in a stroller.

In his caption, Nick Jonas wrote, "Mother's Day in the park with my (red heart emoji)," and tagged Priyanka Chopra.

Reacting to the post Nick Jonas' The Last Five Years co-star, Adrienne Warren, wrote, "LOVE THIS!!!"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in an elaborate ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. The lovebirds welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in 2022 via surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has some exciting projects coming up. She will be appearing alongside Mahesh Babu in the much-awaited film SSMB29, directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The actress is also set to return for Citadel Season 2 and will be seen in the action-packed The Bluff. Additionally, she is part of the star-studded movie Heads of State.

In A Nutshell

Priyanka and Nick's beach-kiss set the Internet on fire.