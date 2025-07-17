Archana Puran Singh Goes On Dubai Desert Safari As Husband Parmeet Sethi Tries Belly Dancing

Actor-reality show judge Archana Puran Singh is having a gala time in Dubai with her family. In her latest vlog, the actor -- who currently appears on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix as a guest judge -- shared a sneak peek into her day enjoying some of the must-have experiences when in Dubai, such as embarking on a desert safari and watching belly dancing. She was accompanied by her husband Parmeet Sethi and sons Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmann Sethi.

What's Happening

In her new vlog, actor Archana Puran Singh and her family are seen travelling in a car to the sand dunes to take a safari ride. On the way to the venue, they joked about how they were looking forward to dune bashing and buggy rides, and eventually, belly dancing.

The actor recently shared a vlog, titled "Dubai Ka Famous Belly Dance Aur Desert Safari!", on her official YouTube page.

When Ayushmann asked Parmeet whether he will try belly dancing, the actor sportingly said, "If she (Archana) asks me, I will."

They bought different colours of keffiyeh, a traditional Middle Eastern scarf, often worn in Dubai, at a mini mart before they started out with the desert safari.

"I'm ready to go into the middle of the desert with my jaan and do belly dancing," Archana said, holding Parmeet close.

She also shared that people in the UAE wear the keffiyeh to shield themselves from the harsh sun there. "We are not making fun of the headdress, but we are having a lot of fun after wearing this," Archana clarified in the video.

Once the desert safari began, Archana started getting the jitters. "I don't know why I agreed to do this!"

Soon, the buggy carrying Archana and Parmeet, who was at the wheel, got stuck in the sand. "Oh my god! Our car is tilted. I want to go back."

Then, one of the people with the desert safari programme helped the couple get the buggy back on track.

"If I die here, I'll be dead not because of anything else but fear!" Archana said in the vlog.

Following the desert safari, the family ended the night on a high note watching a belly dance performance.

In the video, Archana and Parmeet can be seen shaking a leg to traditional Middle Eastern music along with fellow tourists. When one of the guests recognised Archana and came up to her with folded hands, she smiled and acknowledged his greetings.

In A Nutshell

