The Girl On The Train Trailer: Parineeti Chopra's Ride Into Abyss Of Obsession, Murder And Amnesia

The Girl On The Train Trailer: Parineeti Chopra in a still (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights The film releases on Netflix on Feb 26

It's the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit film 'The Girl On The Train'

Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari also star in the film

Parineeti Chopra has teased us with glimpses of The Girl On The Train in the past several times and yet the film's trailer will keep you glued to the screen all along. The Girl On The Train trailer begins by introducing Parineeti Chopra - the protagonist named Mira Kapoor - as a stalker of sorts, who is obsessed with the blissfully happy life of Mobi Mehta, played by Aditi Rao Hydari. "She's everything I lost," said Mira Chopra, who is an alcoholic divorcee. Mira's character is a little more complicated than just that. She also suffers from amnesia, which refers to loss of memories, after she met with a car accident in the past.

The trailer shows Mira's obsession with Mobi Mehta takes her to her Greenwich residence, following by a chase sequence in the jungle in the middle of the night. Next we know, Mobi Mehta has been found murdered in the woods and her death is being investigated. Kirti Kulhari, who is the investigating officer on the case, spots Mira's ID card in the jungle and tracks her down but Mira has no memory of that night.

Embroiled in the murder mystery, Mira tries to fill up the black spaces in her past and put together the unfortunate happenings on the night of the murder. In her attempt to recreate the dreadful night, Mira asks for "a phone, cash and a gun" and then begins her journey into the past. Is Mira guilty of murder? Even she doesn't know.

The Girl On The Train is a Hindi remake of Hollywood movie of the same name, based on the storyline of Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller The Girl On The Train. It has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The Hollywood film, starring Emily Blunt as the titular Girl On The Train and produced by Steven Spielberg's DreamWorks Pictures released in 2016 to much critical acclaim. Book February 26 for Parineeti Chopra's The Girl On The Train on Netflix.