Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth's Jubilee Date. Then, A Cute Instagram Exchange

Aditi Rao Hydari with Siddharth (L), Aditi with her team (R).

At the screening of Aditi Rao Hydari's new series Jubilee, her plus one was actor Siddharth. The actors are said to be dating. The stars happily posed for the cameras as they walked the red caret together. A day after the screening, Aditi Rao Hydari posted a picture with her team from her vanity van and the picture also features Siddharth. The picture features stylist Eka Lakhani, make-up artist Elton J Fernandez, costume designer Divyak D'Souza among others. "This is us. Most beloveds. Thank you my darling peeps... I love you and I know you love me. #Humsaathsaathhain. PS- missing some hoomans in our vanfie," she wrote. In the comments, Siddharth wrote: "Adu jaisi koi nahi (noone like Adu)...Also, peeps game hella strong."

See the post here:

Here are some red carpet pictures from last night:

Siddharth with Aditi Rao Hydari.

Aditi and Siddharth co-starred in the 2021 romantic action film Maha Samudram. Rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds last year after Aditi wished Siddharth on his birthday. On the actress' birthday last year, Siddharth too made it Instagram official with a mushy post. Earlier this year, they featured together in a dance reel. Aditi captioned the post: "Dance monkeys - The reel deal."

Aditi Rao Hydari has a super busy schedule ahead. She will next be seen in Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Siddarth Jadhav. She was also seen in the web-series Taj: Divided Ny Blood. Other than that, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, co-starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Aditi is a star of films like Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani, to name a few.

Siddharth has starred in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films in a career spanning decades. He is best-known for his performances in films like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Rang De Basanti, Bommarillu, Striker and Anaganaga O Dheerudu, to name a few.