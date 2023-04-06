Pics: Ananya Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth And Other Celebs At Jubilee Screening

Ananya Panday and Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth were pictured at a screening in Mumbai.

Ahead of the release of the period drama Jubliee, the makers have organized a special screening today for celebs in Mumbai. Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the event was attended by Ananya Panday, who recently worked with the director. The actress looked pretty in a beige top paired with cream pants and a black handbag. She left her hair loose and paired her look with heels. The actress happily posed for the shutterbugs. Jubliee stars Aditi Rao Hydari arrived with rumoured boyfriend Siddharth, while Aparshakti Khurana with wife Aakriti Ahuja. Veteran stars, Tanuja and Asha Parekh were also spotted with director Vikramaditya.

Check out the pictures below:

Other stars who attended a special screening of Jubliee were Sanya Malhotra, Mini Mathur, Sayani Gupta, Anurag Kashyap, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Kubbra Sait and Kritika Kamra.

Check out the pictures below:

Jubilee is a period drama which is set in the 1940s-50s era of the Bombay film industry. Apart from Aditi and Aparshakti, the series also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sidhant Gupta, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ram Kapoor and Shweta Basu Prasad.

Meanwhile, Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee in a recent interview with PTI opened up on why he accepted the web series. He said, "I really wanted to be a part of this project because somewhere we are trying to pay tribute to the people who made Indian cinema. Srikant Roy is a powerful character. This is my OTT debut, and honestly, the platform does not really matter to me. I am so honoured and happy to be working with such young and talented people."

Jubliee will stream on Amazon Prime Video on April 7.