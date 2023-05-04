Director Mani Ratnam Finds A New Fan In Jubilee Star Prosenjit Chatterjee: 'You're Truly An Inspiration'

Image was shared by Prosenjit. (courtesy: prosenstar)

Superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, who is known for his nuanced performances and charming on-screen presence, recently met another legend of Indian cinema. We are talking about the man of the hour, filmmaker Mani Ratnam, whose magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan - 2 is running to packed houses across the country. On the occasion of one of the film's premieres, Prosenjit and Mani Ratnam were seen interacting with one another. Pictures from the meeting were shared by the superstar online with a warm caption. The images also feature Aditi Rao Hydari, who has worked with Mani Ratnam in the past. Sharing the photos, Prosenjit wrote, “It's always a pleasure to meet you Mani Ratnam Sir. I've been watching your films... from #MounaRagam to #PonniyinSelvan2. You're truly an inspiration. Respect.”

Thanking Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee added, “Thank you Aditi Rao Hydari for always being there. Much love.” Replying to the post, Aditi Rao Hydari said, “Dadaaaaaaa.” To this, Prosenjit Chatterjee replied with smile emojis.

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan - 2 is the second film in the franchise that is set against the backdrop of the Chola dynasty. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel Ponniyin Selvan. The film features several superstars including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and Jayaram among others.

Meanwhile, Prosenjit Chatterjee was last seen in the Bengali film Shesh Pata directed by Atanu Ghosh. About the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Headlined by Prosenjit Chatterjee in a guise he has never donned before, Shesh Pata is marked by exceptionally intelligent writing, dialogues that breathe, outstanding cinematography (Soumik Halder), a masterfully subtle background score (Debojyoti Mishra) and spot-on performances…Prosenjit Chatterjee gets into the skin of the dichotomous Balmiki Sengupta with such conviction that it becomes difficult at times to separate the actor from the character.”

Prosenjit Chatterjee also featured in one of the leading roles in Vikramaditya Motwane's web series Jubilee, based on the Indian film industry. In the series, Prosenjit played Srikant Roy, a visionary film studio head. The character of his movie-star wife was portrayed by Aditi Rao Hydari.

On the work front, Prosenjit Chatterjee will be seen in Sajhghor and Daktar Kaku, among other projects.