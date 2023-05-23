Cannes 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari Flies Out - See You At The French Riviera

Aditi Rao Hydari flies off to Cannes.

Cannes-bound Aditi Rao Hydari was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Monday night as she flew out of the city to the French Riviera. The actress's airport OOTD included black pants and a printed top. The Padmaavat star also smiled and greeted the paparazzi on her way to the airport premises. Aditi Rao Hydari, who made a stunning appearance on the red carpet in 2022 in a pink gown

from the shelves of designer Mark Bumgarner, will be walking the carpet at the prestigious film festival this year as well. Undoubtedly, we are all looking forward to seeing her slay yet again.

Now, take a look at her airport OOTD:

Aditi Rao Hydari made her Cannes debut last year. One of the notable appearances of the actress in Cannes last year was in a beautiful Sabyasachi saree. Her attire comprised a hand dyed, intricate embroidered organza saree. She further teamed up the attire with a beautiful emerald and diamond choker from Sabyasachi Bengal Royale Collection.

Take a look at her attire here:

Aditi Rao Hydari will be one of several Indian celebrities at Cannes this year. one of several Indian celebrities at Cannes this year. The 2023 debutante class included Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, and Manushi Chhillar. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes veteran, walked the 2023 Cannes red carpet creating quite some buzz with her silver hooded red-carpet look. Vijay Varma and Urvashi Rautela also returned to the French Riviera this year. Anushka Sharma is also expected to make her debut on the Cannes red carpet this year.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Amazon Prime Videos' web series Jubilee with Aparshakti Khurana. Next, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming series Heeramandi, co-starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chaddha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal.

