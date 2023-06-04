New Pic Alert: Aditi Rao Hydari And Rumoured Boyfriend Siddharth Visit Bina Kak's House

Bina Kak shared this image. (courtesy: kakbina )

New pictures of Aditi Rao Hydari and rumoured boyfriend Siddharth have emerged online and the Internet is thrilled. The duo, who were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as they flew out of the city, are now in Rajasthan and having a blast. On Sunday, actress Bina Kak hosted Aditi and Siddharth at her house in Rajasthan and also shared some pictures from the get-together. Out of the three pictures shared, in two of them, Bina Kak can be seen posing with Aditi, both of who are twinning in white. In the third selfie, Sidharth, Aditi and Bina can be seen smiling for selfies.

Sharing the images, Bina Kak wrote, "Happiest when the children visit me at home." Commenting on the post, Deanne Panday wrote, "Such happy photos."

On Friday afternoon, Aditi Rao Hydari and rumoured boyfriend Siddharth were pictured at the Mumbai airport. When a paparazzo asked if she and Siddharth could pose together for a picture, the actress jokingly said, "Not possible."

Meanwhile, during a recent media interaction, Siddharth was asked about his love life. "Generally, in movies, your love stories are a success, but your love stories in real life are not. Have you ever introspected about this?" he was asked. Siddharth replied, "I have never thought about this even once, not in my dreams, not while seeing my face in the mirror but since you are concerned about my love life, both of us can talk about it in private. Others have nothing to do with it, and it has nothing to do with the Takkar movie as well."

Aditi and Siddharth co-starred in the 2021 romantic action film Maha Samudram. On the work front, Aditi will be next seen in Gandhi Talks with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Siddarth Jadhav and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, co-starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.