Aditi Rao Hydari Does The Emoji Dance. Rumoured Boyfriend Siddharth Is Impressed

Is there anything actress Aditi Rao Hydari cannot do? We think not. The actress has proved her mettle as a singer and dancer over the years. Given that Aditi Rao Hydari is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, this comes as no surprise. However, on Sunday, Aditi stepped away from the world of classical dance and grooved to Fifty Fifty's Cupid. She is seen performing the emoji dance to the hit track, alongside stylist Divyak D'Souza. In the video, Aditi Rao Hydari is seen dressed in a mini skirt and an oversized jacket. As always, the actress looks adorable in the video. In the caption, she wrote, “Sunday special emoji dance tutorial. Love to our DOP Mitsy for bearing with our many retakes.”

A few days ago, Aditi Rao Hydari made headlines when she visited actress Bina Kak in Jaipur. She was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend, actor Siddharth. Bina Kak shared images from the get-together at her house in Rajasthan. Sharing the images, Bina Kak wrote, "Happiest when the children visit me at home." Deanne Panday wrote, "Such happy photos."

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth shared the screen as co-stars in the romantic action film Maha Samudram released in 2021. During a media interaction recently, Siddharth was asked an insensitive and rather intrusive question about his love life. He was asked, "Generally in movies, your love stories are a success, but your love stories in real life are not. Have you ever introspected about this?" Siddharth replied, "I have never thought about this even once, not in my dreams, not while seeing my face in the mirror but since you are really concerned about my love life, both of us can talk about it in private. Others have nothing to do with it, and it has nothing to do with the [Takkar] movie as well."

On the work front, Aditi will be seen in Gandhi Talks alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, and Siddarth Jadhav. Additionally, Aditi is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, where she will be sharing the screen with Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.