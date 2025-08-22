Weekend Binge: After <i>War 2</i>, Watch These Action-Packed Spy Flicks Films On OTT

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, released in theatres on August 14. Despite the star-studded cast, the spy thriller received a lukewarm response at the box office. If you are also one of the fans who were left disappointed with the film, worry not, we have a selection of spy movies that you can watch in the comfort of your home on OTT.

1. Pathaan - Prime Video

The film features Shah Rukh Khan as the titular character, who is an exiled RAW agent. He teams up with ISI agent Rubina (Deepika Padukone) to thwart Jim (John Abraham), a former RAW agent gone rogue, who plans a destructive attack on India using a deadly virus.

2. Ek Tha Tiger - Prime Video

Tiger, played by Salman Khan, is sent to Dublin to observe an Indian professor suspected of sharing nuclear secrets with Pakistan. During the mission, he falls in love with Zoya (Katrina Kaif), who is also an ISI agent. The film then follows their efforts to stay together despite the conflicting loyalties to their respective intelligence agencies.

3. Raazi - Apple TV

Based on Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat, the film recounts the true story of an Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent. She marries into a family of Pakistani military officers to gather intelligence for India before the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War.

4. Naam Shabana - Netflix

Directed by Shivam Nair, the film serves as a prequel to the 2015 film Baby. It explores the backstory of the intelligence agent Shabana Khan, portrayed by Taapsee Pannu.

5. Madras Cafe - JioHotstar

The film is set during India's involvement in the Sri Lankan civil war and the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. It focuses on Major Vikram Singh, played by John Abraham, who investigates the conflict with war correspondent Jaya Sahni to uncover an assassination plot.

6. The Hero: Love Story of a Spy - YouTube

Sunny Deol plays an Indian undercover agent who infiltrates the network of Pakistani ISI chief Isaq Khan. He forms relationships with key individuals to gather intel. As the stakes rise, he must expose Khan's dangerous plot and prevent a catastrophic attack on India.

7. Agent Vinod - Prime Video

The film stars Saif Ali Khan as the titular RAW agent and Kareena Kapoor as an ISI agent. The plot takes Vinod on a globe-trotting mission to counter a terrorist conspiracy and prevent a nuclear attack.

8. Farz - YouTube

Jeetendra plays an Indian Secret Service Agent 116, also known as Gopal. He investigates the murder of a fellow agent who had incriminating evidence against a criminal organisation.

9. Ulajh - Netflix

The film features Janhvi Kapoor as a young IFS officer. Belonging to a prominent family of patriots, she gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf.

10. Mission Majnu - Netflix

RAW agent Amandeep Singh, played by Sidharth Malhotra, goes undercover in Pakistan to gather intel on their nuclear weapons program. Posing as a tailor, he falls in love with and marries a blind girl named Nasreen. He must balance his personal life with the danger and complexity of his assignment amidst the tense India-Pakistan relations.