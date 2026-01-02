Weekend Binge: Loved <i>Ikkis</i>? Then Add These 10 Patriotic Films To Your Watchlist

All eyes are on director Sriram Raghavan's war drama Ikkis. The film, headlined by Agastya Nanda, pays homage to Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, one of the bravest heroes of the Indian Army. He was the youngest recipient of the prestigious Param Vir Chakra. Ikkis, which also marks the final film appearance of late veteran actor Dharmendra, hit the cinema screens on January 1. If you have already watched the film and your heart is craving more patriotic stories, here is a curated list of Bollywood gems you can binge-watch this weekend.

Border (1997) – Prime Video

This war drama is fondly etched in the minds of fans, thanks to director JP Dutta's vision and the powerful performances by Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and Jackie Shroff. The film sheds light on the real-life India–Pakistan war. Oh, and like you, we are just as excited for the sequel, which is set to hit theatres on January 23.

LOC: Kargil (2003) – Prime Video

Another JP Dutta directorial, the film is set against the backdrop of the Kargil War and revolves around bravery, sacrifice and the human cost of conflict. Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt portray soldiers, evoking a range of emotions among audiences.

Sky Force (2025) – Prime Video

Inspired by real-life events, Sky Force centres around India's first airstrike at Pakistan's Sargodha airbase. The film highlights the Indian Air Force's high-risk aerial missions and is packed with edge-of-the-seat flying sequences and intense ground battles.

Shershaah (2021) – Prime Video

Siddharth Malhotra delivers a powerful performance in this emotional biographical war film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Also starring Kiara Advani, Shershaah strikes a balance between patriotism, love and sacrifice.

Airlift (2016) – JioHotstar

Starring Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur, Airlift is based on the real-life evacuation of Indians from Kuwait during the Gulf War. The gripping narrative of unity and resilience turns this survival story into a tale of courage and determination.

Sam Bahadur (2023) – Zee5

This biographical film chronicles the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal. The story explores his four-decade-long military career and his pivotal role in the 1971 Indo–Pakistani War.

Lakshya (2004) – Prime Video

Set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, the film stars Hrithik Roshan as an aimless young man from a wealthy Delhi family with no clear direction in life. After personal setbacks and a breakup, he joins the Indian Army to find purpose and prove his worth.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) – Zee5

Vicky Kaushal stars as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, a role that earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. The film depicts the Indian Army's 2016 retaliatory strikes against terror launch pads following an attack on an army base in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir.

Raazi (2018) – Apple TV

Another Vicky Kaushal film on the list, Raazi, is adapted from Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat. It follows the journey of an Indian spy married into a Pakistani military family, highlighting her intense training and perilous life as a covert agent within enemy territory.

The Ghazi Attack (2017) – Netflix

This film is a fictionalised account of an underwater battle in the Bay of Bengal. When the Pakistani Navy sends its advanced submarine on a secret mission to destroy the Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, the Indian Navy deploys the less powerful submarine S21 for reconnaissance. The film stars Kay Kay Menon and Rana Daggubati in lead roles.