<i>Ikkis</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Dharmendra And Agastya Nanda's Film Mints Rs 7 Crore Amid <i>Dhurandhar</i> Wave

Dharmendra's swan song Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, made an impressive mark in terms of box office numbers on its opening day. The numbers are significant as Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues to make waves at the box office.​

Breaking Down the Numbers

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Ikkis minted Rs 7 crore in the domestic market.​

The impact of word-of-mouth was tangible, as footfall increased significantly as the day advanced.​

As per Sacnilk, morning shows started with 12.09% attendance, afternoon shows saw a sharp jump to 35.29%, evening shows cemented the position with 46.77% attendance, and night shows registered 33.62% footfall.​

Dhurandhar Update

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, released on December 5, shows no signs of slowing down. After four weeks, the film has minted more than Rs 750 crore in the domestic market.​

Ikkis Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Ikkis will most definitely not command anything like the windfall that Dhurandhar has seen, but it is reassuring that Mumbai has not been emptied of filmmakers who will not swim with the tide and will dare to stick to their guns (the sort that fire shots of sanity) no matter what. For that, and for much else, go out and watch Ikkis. It isn't your average Hindi war film."

About Ikkis

Sriram Raghavan's directorial Ikkis marks Dharmendra's last screen presence. Based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and centred around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, the film's title refers to the age at which Arun Khetarpal attained martyrdom.​

Alongside Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat play pivotal roles in the film.