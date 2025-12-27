Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan And Girlfriend Saba Azad Share Loved-Up Pictures From Their Christmas Celebrations

Posing in front of a decked-out Christmas tree, the happy couple were all smiles

Instagram/Hrithik Roshan
New Delhi:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad took to social media to share some delightful pictures from their Christmas celebrations earlier this week. Posing in front of a decked-out Christmas tree, the happy couple were all smiles.

Have a look here:

While Hrithik opted for a crisp shirt layered with a checkered jacket, Saba matched the festive vibes in a red and pink outfit. The pictures are from Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne's Christmas party.

Apart from Hrithik and Saba, Sussanne's brother Zayed Khan, sister Farah Khan Ali, and cousin Fardeen Khan were also present. Hrithik and Sussanne's sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, were there too.

Hrithik And Saba Attend Cousin Eshaan Roshan's Wedding

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding celebrations have been the talk of the town in Mumbai for the past few days. Hrithik, with his girlfriend Saba Azad, was seen arriving for the event alongside the Roshan family. Earlier today, Saba took to Instagram to welcome Aishwarya Singh to the Roshan family.

Saba wrote a heartfelt note to the "sweetest and kindest" amongst them-Eshaan Roshan and his lovely wife Aishwarya Singh.

She wrote, "Here's to the beginning of the most important relationship of your life, to our lovely Aishoo @aishwaryasiingh, welcome to the family, sweet girl. May you both stay the best of friends through this ride and may empathy, humour and levity never leave your side."

About Hrithik And Saba

Saba and Hrithik officially went public with their relationship in 2022 at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Saba is frequently seen at Hrithik's family events and has also formed a close bond with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, from his marriage to Sussanne Khan.

