Saba Azad's Sweet Note For Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Eshaan And Aishwarya After Wedding: "Congratulations My Brother And New Sister"

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding celebrations have been the talk of the town in Mumbai for the past few days. Hrithik Roshan, with his girlfriend Saba Azad, was seen arriving for the same alongside the Roshan family. Earlier today, Saba took to Instagram to welcome Aishwarya Singh to the Roshan family.

What's Happening

Saba wrote a heartfelt note to the "sweetest and kindest" amongst them - Eshaan Roshan and his lovely wife Aishwarya Singh.

She wrote, "Here's to the beginning of the most important relationship of your life, to our lovely Aishoo @aishwaryasiingh, welcome to the family, sweet girl. May you both stay the best of friends through this ride and may empathy, humour and levity never leave your side."

"All the joys of the world upon you two. Congratulations, my brother and new sister!!" concluded the Rocket Boys actress.

Roshans Attending The Wedding Festivities

On Monday, Hrithik was also seen attending his cousin Eshaan's pre-wedding ceremony with Saba and his sons. Videos of the actor interacting with the paparazzi went viral as well.

For the pre-wedding celebration, Hrithik wore a pastel-coloured kurta, while Saba Azad looked elegant in a yellow outfit paired with traditional jewellery. Hrithik's sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, wore matching kurtas as the family posed together for pictures.

On December 23, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan shared a family photo on Instagram to announce the wedding. He captioned it: "Eshaan Roshan weds Aishwarya, blessings & God bless!"

Eshaan is Rajesh Roshan's son, who is the younger brother of actor-director Rakesh Roshan. He got married to actress-model Aishwarya Singh on December 23, 2025.

