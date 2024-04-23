Saba Azad's New Post Leaves Boyfriend Hrithik Roshan 'Woah'-Struck

Saba Azad shared this image. (courtesy: sabazad)

Actress and singer Saba Azad's recent social media post is worthy of your attention. Saba, who is in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan, shared a photo of herself on her Instagram handle. In the picture, Saba can be seen posing in a black blazer teamed with a skirt and high heels. She captioned the photo with lyrics from a song Spooky and wrote, "Singit dusty!! In the cool of the evening when everything is getting kinda groovy.” Needless to say, Saba Azad's picture received a lot of love from fans. However, the best compliment came from her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan. As soon as Saba dropped the post, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Woah."

Their affection for each other isn't new, Hrithik Roshan has previously praised Saba Azad's work, calling it "heart-wrenching" and among the best he's seen. Praising Saba's performance in Songs of Paradise, Hrithik wrote on Instagram, "Every actor needs to see your performance in this one. Heart-wrenching. One of the best I have ever seen EVER! (sic).”

Last year, Saba Azad opened up about dating a superstar like Hrithik Roshan. She told India Today, “It's taken me quite some time to come to a place where I treat everything else as white noise because hatred is palpable. I am not made of stone, it hits you. You feel like s***. There are days when you wake up and you wonder what did I do to anyone. What did I do to you? I am living my life, you live yours? Why are you waiting for my blood...But at some point you realise you are not responsible for how people think and what they are projecting on you are what they are going through. It has nothing to do with you. Once you realise that, peace prevails.”

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship public in May 2022 at Karan Johar's birthday party, where they arrived hand in hand.

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan, with whom he shares two sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter. He will next be seen in War 2. Saba Azad, on the other hand, has appeared in projects such as Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Feels Like Ishq, Who's Your Gynac? and Rocket Boys 2 among others.