Inside Hrithik Roshan And Girlfriend Saba Azad's Pottery Class. See Pic

Hrithik with Saba. (courtesy: thetinyclayinn)

Superstar Hrithik Roshan scooped some time out of his busy War 2 schedule and recently attended a pottery class with (no points for guessing) his girlfriend and singer-actor Saba Azad. A photo from Hrithik and Saba's pottery class was shared by The Tiny Clay Inn's Instagram handle and it is insanely viral on the Internet now. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly started dating earlier in 2022. Saba often accompanies Hrithik Roshan to his family functions and vacations.

Check out the viral photo here:

Last week, a photo of Hrithik Roshan and his War 2 co-star Jr NTR from the sets of the film's shoot went viral. ICYMI, this is the photo that we are talking about:

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan is currently dating actor Arslan Goni.

Saba Azad, a singer-musician, has featured in films like Dil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She was also in the web series Rocket Boys 2. She recently starred in the series Who's Your Gynac?, which got a huge shout out from boyfriend Hrithik Roshan.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. The film released in theatres in January this year.